Financial Survey: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Rating) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.80 $537.71 million $1.65 8.19

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 2 0 0 2.00

Telekom Austria has a consensus target price of $8.15, indicating a potential downside of 39.72%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (Get Rating)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides digital services and communications solutions to approximately 26 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

