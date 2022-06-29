First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.58

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 4780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.