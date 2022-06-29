First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Increased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 8.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

