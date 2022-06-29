First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

