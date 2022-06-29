First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $39.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.