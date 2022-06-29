First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.
