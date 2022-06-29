First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

FDL stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

