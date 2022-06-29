First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.72% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

