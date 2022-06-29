First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Increased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 8.1% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 1.32% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $58,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

