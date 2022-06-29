First United Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,818. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.