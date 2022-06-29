First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. 69,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,372. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

