First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 336,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,387. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

