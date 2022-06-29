First United Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.40. 30,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

