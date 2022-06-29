First United Bank & Trust Invests $741,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

