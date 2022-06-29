First United Bank & Trust Purchases 12,499 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,927 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

