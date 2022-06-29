First United Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.62.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.01. 5,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

