First United Bank & Trust Sells 3,544 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,102. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

