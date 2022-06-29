First United Bank & Trust Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

