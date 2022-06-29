Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 84,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,282,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,547,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,342,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after buying an additional 200,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

