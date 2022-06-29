Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.43 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.