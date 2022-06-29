Five Oceans Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

