Flexacoin (FXC) Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Flexacoin (FXC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Flexacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flexacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Flexacoin has a total market cap of $44.24 million and $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flexacoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,344.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Flexacoin Coin Profile

FXC is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. The official message board for Flexacoin is medium.com/flexa . The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flexacoin is flexa.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

Flexacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flexacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flexacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flexacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flexacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flexacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.