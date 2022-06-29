FLO Market Cap Reaches $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

