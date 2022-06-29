Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.02

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 17617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.