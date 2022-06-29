ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes $863,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $190,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

