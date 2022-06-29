Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

