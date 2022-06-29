Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.