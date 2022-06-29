Fractal Price Tops $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $430,844.04 and approximately $23,456.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.88 or 0.01917230 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00087462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

