Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Up to $22.12

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $23.95. Frontdoor shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 23,715 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,603.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,569.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

