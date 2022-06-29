Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Fuchs Petrolub’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

