Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.31. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 164,886 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTEK. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.