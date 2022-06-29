Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

FULT opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

