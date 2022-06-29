Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.15 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $90.83 million and $11.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.37 or 0.99895597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00036474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023775 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.