FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($9.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.56). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($11.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.28 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

