G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Medical Innovations stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) by 597.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

