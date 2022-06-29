G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) vs. 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Critical Survey

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for G6 Materials and 3DX Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and 3DX Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -276.30% -41.89% -39.36% 3DX Industries -647.30% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3DX Industries has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G6 Materials and 3DX Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $1.94 million 4.78 -$1.13 million ($0.01) -5.66 3DX Industries $410,000.00 11.12 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -1.19

G6 Materials has higher revenue and earnings than 3DX Industries. G6 Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3DX Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About G6 Materials (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About 3DX Industries (Get Rating)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

