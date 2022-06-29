Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.