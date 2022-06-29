Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $98.13. 4,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

