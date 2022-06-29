GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $25,746.26

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $25,746.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00264682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002294 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003465 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

