Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

