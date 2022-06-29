Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

