Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Duke Energy by 3,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

