Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

