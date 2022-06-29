Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $68.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $68,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

