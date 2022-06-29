Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

