Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $276.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

