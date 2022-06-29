Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,606 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

