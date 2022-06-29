Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.30. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

