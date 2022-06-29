Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 213,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8,396.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 88,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

