GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Get GitLab alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. State Street Corp grew its position in GitLab by 148.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in GitLab by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.