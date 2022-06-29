Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 6,538 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.26.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSE:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.