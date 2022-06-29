Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 6,538 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

